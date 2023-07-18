Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Six Flags, the popular amusement theme park company, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber; Winebrake & Santillo; and Hayber, McKenna & Dinsmore on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly paid employees who contend that they were not paid for undergoing security checks and walking long distances prior to clocking in and starting their work shifts. The case is 3:23-cv-03813, Mack v. Six Flags Great Adventure, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 18, 2023, 5:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Mack

defendants

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Great Adventure, LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations