New Suit - Employment Class Action

Six Flags, the popular amusement theme park company, and Six Flags Great Adventure were slapped with a wage-and-hour violations lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Winebrake & Santillo and Hayber, McKenna & Dinsmore on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as hourly employees who contend that they were not paid for performing work before and after their shifts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06292, Mack v. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation et al.