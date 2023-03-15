New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a digital privacy class action Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court against Lee Memorial Health System. The suit was brought on behalf of patients whose personal identifiable and protected health information was allegedly shared with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The suit is also backed by Chestnut Cambronne PA; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00188, Mack v. Lee Memorial Health System.

Health Care

March 15, 2023, 6:23 AM