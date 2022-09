New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Washington Western District Court over its sale of Solimo Melatonin. The complaint, filed by Carson & Noel and Dovel & Luner, alleges that the product is not accurately labeled in regards to appropriate dosage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01310, Mack v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 15, 2022, 7:38 PM