New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Edgewell Personal Care was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court over its Playtex Gentle Glide tampons. The suit, brought by Pearson Warshaw and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that statements on the defendant's packaging such as 'simply,' 'purified fibers' and 'free from colors, dyes and BPA' are deceptive because they fail to disclose that the products contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs). Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00837, Mack et al. v. Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 2:58 PM