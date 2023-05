Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gray Reed & McGraw on Monday removed a lawsuit against Shelby America to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Krohn & Moss on behalf of Guy Macino and Marylynn Macino. The case is 2:23-cv-00644, Macino et al v. Shelby America, Inc.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Guy Macino

Marylynn Macino

Krohn And Moss, Ltd.

defendants

Shelby America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gray Reed & McGraw

nature of claim: 890/