New Suit - Employment

The Center for Brain, Minds and Machines at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and affiliated academic institutions were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Dr. Karolina Maria Maciniak, a scientist employed by the center who claims that she was unlawfully retaliated against after reporting that she had been raped and sexually harassed by a co-worker in a position of authority. Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital, and the University of Chicago are named as defendants in their roles as partners in the MIT center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10959, Maciniak-Domingues Goncalves Agra et al v. Center for Brain, Minds and Machines at Massachusetts Institute of Technology et al.