Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed an employment class action against M.A.C. Cosmetics to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Nathan & Associates and Righetti Glugoski, accuses the defendant of failing to reimburse employees for clothing and makeup that the company required them to purchase and wear at work in order to promote the M.A.C. brand. The case is 3:23-cv-03718, Maciel et al. v. M.A.C. Cosmetics Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 8:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Ignacio Maciel

Ruth Torres

defendants

M.A.C. Cosmetics Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination