Removed To Federal Court

Rivkin Radler removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Speedway and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by Subin Associates on behalf of Joaquin T. Macias. The case is 1:23-cv-05158, Macias v. Speedway LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Joaquin T. Macias

defendants

Speedway LLC

Hess Retail Stores LLC

Speedway Gas Station

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims