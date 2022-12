Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser and Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Thursday removed lawsuit against Christopher Bauer and S&M Transport Limited to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Reyes Browne Reilley on behalf of Lydia Macias. The case is 3:22-cv-02808, Macias v. S&M Transport Limited et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 16, 2022, 8:24 AM