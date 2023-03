Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Friday removed a consumer lawsuit against Walmart and Green Dot Bank to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lyngklip & Associates Consumer Law Center on behalf of a plaintiff pursuing claims associated with procuring a prepaid debit card. The case is 2:23-cv-10701, Maceri v. Green Dot Bank et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Maceri

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

Green Dot Bank

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 890/