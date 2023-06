Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against DG Strategic VII LLC and Dolgen California LLC to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Abramson Labor Group on behalf of a former employee who alleges that the defendants terminated her due to her pregnancy. The case is 1:23-cv-00840, Macedo v. Dolgen California, LLC et al.

California

June 02, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Cecilia Macedo

Plaintiffs

Abramson Labor Group

defendants

DG Strategic VII, LLC

Dolgen California, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches