Who Got The Work

Brenda K. Baumgart and Thomas R. Johnson of Stoel Rives have stepped in to represent Oregon Health & Science University and other defendants in an employment discrimination lawsuit centering on the university's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The suit was filed Dec. 15 in Oregon District Court by Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of Brittany K. MacDonald, who claims that she was terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, is 3:22-cv-01942, MacDonald v. Oregon Health & Science University et al.

Education

January 30, 2023, 5:51 AM