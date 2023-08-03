New Suit - Civil Rights

Southwest Airlines was hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court. The case was brought by Killmer Lane & Newman on behalf of a mother traveling with her 10-year-old daughter who contends that she was racially profiled by an employee who called the police to report her for suspected child trafficking. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01975, MacCarthy v. Southwest Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary MacCarthy

Plaintiffs

Killmer Lane & Newman LLP

defendants

Southwest Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation