Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Anthem Blue Cross Blueshield and Joel Super to Maryland District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 8:23-cv-00873, Macauley v. Anthem Blue Cross Blueshield et al.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Hilda Macauley

defendants

Anthem Blue Cross Blueshield

Joel Super

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA