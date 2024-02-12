Who Got The Work

Timothy J. Domanick of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Tantillo Auto Group and other defendants in a pending wage-and-hour lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Fisher Taubenfeld LLP on behalf of a car salesperson who contends that his employer failed to pay all wages, including overtime, failed to pay his earned commissions and made unlawful pay deductions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:23-cv-09519, Macaluso v. Tantillo Auto Group, LLC et al.

Automotive

February 12, 2024, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Peter Macaluso

Plaintiffs

Fisher Taubenfeld LLP

defendants

Al Williamson

Raymond Tantillo

Tantillo Auto Group, LLC

Thomas Cunningham

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches