Timothy J. Domanick of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Tantillo Auto Group and other defendants in a pending wage-and-hour lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Fisher Taubenfeld LLP on behalf of a car salesperson who contends that his employer failed to pay all wages, including overtime, failed to pay his earned commissions and made unlawful pay deductions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:23-cv-09519, Macaluso v. Tantillo Auto Group, LLC et al.
Automotive
February 12, 2024, 9:09 AM