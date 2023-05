Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Johnson & Bell on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Indiana Beach Holdings to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to a rental equipment agreement, was filed by Rubin & Levin on behalf of MacAllister Machinery, a construction and heavy equipment dealer. The case is 1:23-cv-00884, MacAllister Machinery Co., Inc. v. Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

May 22, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

MacAllister Machinery Co., Inc.

defendants

Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell, Pc (crown Point)

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract