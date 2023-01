Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quattlebaum, Grooms, Tull & Burrow on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Dollar General to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gary Green on behalf of Jennifer Mabin. The case is 2:23-cv-00020, Mabin v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 7:49 PM