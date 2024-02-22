Who Got The Work

Clark Hill members Annie J. Jacobs, Bijan R. Siahatgar and senior attorney Ryan Martin have stepped in as defense counsel to Huber + Suhner in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 5 in Texas Northern District Court by the Grossman Law Offices and the Law Office of J. Gregory Marks on behalf of the Estate of Juzzel Concepcion, who sustained blunt force trauma injuries after an alleged defective hoist grip broke while in use. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, is 4:24-cv-00013, Mabalot et al v. Huber + Suhner, Inc. et al.

Texas

February 22, 2024, 8:57 AM

