New Suit - Employment

Verizon New York Inc. was sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Advoctes For Justice on behalf of a veteran lineman who contends that he subjected to a hostile work environment and was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for requesting accommodations for his work-related injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04147, Maas v. Verizon New York, Inc.

Telecommunications

May 19, 2023, 6:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Daren Maas

Plaintiffs

Advoctes For Justice, Charted Attorneys

defendants

Verizon New York, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA