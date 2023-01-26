New Suit - Contract

M2B Funding and Odin Associates filed a breach-of-contract and ejectment lawsuit against the Croxall Family Revocable Trust on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Clark Hill and Moskowitz & Brook, accuses the defendant homeowner of wrongfully interfering with the plaintiffs' right to sell the home after a mortgage default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00606, M2B Funding Corp. et al. v. Croxall et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 6:32 PM