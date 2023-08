New Suit - Contract

Fowler White Burnett filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of M/Y Adelaide LLC. The suit, over a maritime contract dispute, pursues claims against Frank Mikuletzky. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-81112, M/Y Adelaide, LLC v. Mikuletzky.

Florida

August 04, 2023, 5:53 AM

