New Suit

Bain Capital, its subsidiary Varsity Brands, the U.S. All-Star Federation and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action was filed by Pride Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was groomed and sexually abused by a cheerleading coach. The plaintiff also asserts that she was traumatized further by the U.S. All-Star Federation, which allegedly bullied her and conducted its investigation into her claims in a dysfunctional manner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09410, M v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.