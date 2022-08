Who Got The Work

Roger Harris and Marissa Merrill of Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers have entered appearances for Tucker Inn Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged sex trafficking activity. The action was filed June 27 in Georgia Northern District Court by Andersen, Tate & Carr on behalf of E. M. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 1:22-cv-02559, M. v. Tucker Inn Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 11, 2022, 8:09 AM