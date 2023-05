New Suit - Personal Injury

Taylor & Ring and Douglas & London filed a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court against Valley Inn. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff making claims under the Federal William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03772, M. v. Sai PMG Inc., d/b/a Valley Inn.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 17, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

S. M.

Plaintiffs

Taylor & Ring

defendants

Sai PMG Inc., d/b/a Valley Inn

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation