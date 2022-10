New Suit

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were sued over alleged sex trafficking activity Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Babin Law, brings claims on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was the victim of sex trafficking at the defendants' hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03798, M. v. Choice Hotels International, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 25, 2022, 6:22 PM