New Suit - ERISA

Aetna and Sutter West Bay Medical Group were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the DL Law Group on behalf of Bruce M., accuses the defendants of wrongfully denying the plaintiff's claims for mental health benefits based on his treatment at Innercept, a residential treatment program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-06149, M. v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Co. et al.