Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates and the Serkland Law Firm on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Exxon Mobil subsidiary XTO Energy to North Dakota District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid oil and gas royalties, was filed by Johnson & Sundeen on behalf of MG Exploration. The case is 1:22-cv-00200, MG Exploration LLC v. XTO Energy Inc.