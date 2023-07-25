New Suit - ERISA

United Healthcare Insurance Co. and United Behavioral Health were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a plaintiff and his minor child, is part of a wave of cases challenging health insurers' denial of coverage for inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00479, M. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance Company.

Health Care

July 25, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

David M.

E. M.

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

United Healthcare Insurance Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations