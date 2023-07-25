United Healthcare Insurance Co. and United Behavioral Health were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a plaintiff and his minor child, is part of a wave of cases challenging health insurers' denial of coverage for inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00479, M. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance Company.
Health Care
July 25, 2023, 5:00 AM