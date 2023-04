New Suit - ERISA

Cornell University was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit was brought by G. Eric Nielson & Associates on behalf of a Cornell employee and his family. The complaint contends that the defendant wrongfully denied mental health treatments for the employee's child. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00267, M. et al v. Cornell University et al.

April 27, 2023, 4:58 PM

Anthony M.

Jill M.

L. M.

G Eric Nielson & Associates

Cornell University

Cornell Plan for Healthy Living, The

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations