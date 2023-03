New Suit - ERISA

AT&T was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Friday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by G. Eric Nielson & Associates on behalf of Dana M. and L.M., challenges the denial of insurance coverage for substance abuse and mental health treatment for an employee's son. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00026, M. et al. v. AT&T Inc. et al.