New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Syngenta Inc., Corteva Agriscience, BASF and other pesticide manufacturers were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of direct purchasers, contends that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to to stop selling cheaper generic products. The lawsuit, filed by Cohen & Malad and the Roberts Law Firm, is one of multiple lawsuits filed against the defendants today. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02227, M and M Farms Partnership et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 17, 2022, 6:33 PM