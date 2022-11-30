New Suit - Environmental

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck filed an environmental lawsuit Wednesday in California Southern District Court on behalf of M&E Brothers, owners of property which is leased to a daycare center. The suit accuses landowners who leased neighboring property to a dry cleaning facility of being liable for perchloroethylene contamination in the area. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01892, M & E Brothers, LLC v. The Estate of Barbara Hortman et al.

Real Estate

November 30, 2022, 8:59 PM