Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services LLC to Louisiana Western District Court for claims pursuant to a property lease. The suit, filed by attorney David L. Thomas on behalf of M&A Investment Properties of West Monroe LLC, claims the property sustained damage during the duration of the lease. The case is 3:23-cv-00417, M & A Investment Properties of West Monroe L L C v. Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services L L C.

Real Estate

March 31, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

M & A Investment Properties of West Monroe L L C

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of David J Thomas

defendants

Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services L L C

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract