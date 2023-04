New Suit - Trademark

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of rubber backed floor mat manufacturer M+A Matting LLC. The suit pursues claims against Entrymatsonline.com for their ongoing use of the 'M+A Matting' mark on its website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00069, M+A Matting, LLC v. Entrymatsonline.com et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 20, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

M+A Matting, LLC

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Entrymatsonline.com

John Does 1-100

XYZ Corporations 1-100

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims