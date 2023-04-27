Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Southern California Regional Rail Authority a/k/a SCRRA Metrolink to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Aarons Ward APC on behalf of an Amtrak-Metrolink Safety Manager, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after expressing safety concerns related to train crew assaults and defective and dangerous rail cars. The case is 2:23-cv-03166, Lytton et al v. Southern California Regional Rail Authority (aka Scrra Metrolink) et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 27, 2023, 6:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Alva Dennis Lytton

defendants

Does 1 to 10, inclusive

Southern California Regional Rail Authority (aka Scrra Metrolink)

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches