Laura D. Ruccolo of Capehart & Scatchard has entered an appearance for Community Health Care in a pending data breach class action. The action was filed Jan. 5 in New Jersey District Court by Shub & Johns and Mason LLP on behalf of individuals whose personal information and protected health data was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-00097, Lyston v. Community Health Care, Inc.

February 21, 2024, 6:32 PM

Melissa Lyston

Community Health Care, Inc. d/b/a Completecare Health Network

