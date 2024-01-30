Who Got The Work

Withers partner Joseph E. Gallo has entered an appearance for Cavern Club d/b/a Liverpool Jeans, Liverpool Division of Cavern Club in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts three patents, was filed Jan. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on behalf of women’s apparel retailer Lysse Partners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:24-cv-00274, Lysse Partners LLC v. Cavern Club, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2024, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Lyss Partners LLC

Lysse Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

Cavern Club, LLC

Cavern Club, LLC ) (d/b/a Liverpool Jeans, Liverpool ) Division Of Cavern Club)

defendant counsels

Withers

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims