Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Connolly Gallagher LLP on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NACS Inc. to Delaware District Court. The suit, which is sealed, was filed by Abrams & Bayliss and Richards, Layton & Finger on behalf of Lyra Therapeutics, a developer of medicines for ear, nose and throat diseases. The case is 1:23-cv-00349, Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. v. Nacs, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 28, 2023, 4:03 PM

