Who Got The Work

James C. Sawran of McIntosh, Sawran & Cartaya and Aleida M. Mielke of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney have stepped in to defend Heart of Florida Health Center in a civil rights lawsuit brought by a former inmate at Marion County Jail. The suit, filed March 15 in Florida Middle District Court, alleges that the plaintiff was denied proper medical care resulting in paralysis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 5:23-cv-00176, Lyons v. Woods et al.

Health Care

April 29, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

James E Lyons

Plaintiffs

Jw Law, P.L.L.C.

The Travis Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Alisha Torres

Anna Marie Macafee

Billy Woods

Dorisvel Ramos

Dylan Roberts

Heart of Florida Health Center

Ivette Colon-Reyes

Jarred Bryant

John Little

Joshua Anderson

Joshua Wells

William Konopinski

Zachary Marcello

defendant counsels

Sniffen & Spellman, PA

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

Mcintosh, Sawran & Cartaya, PA

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation