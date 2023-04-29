James C. Sawran of McIntosh, Sawran & Cartaya and Aleida M. Mielke of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney have stepped in to defend Heart of Florida Health Center in a civil rights lawsuit brought by a former inmate at Marion County Jail. The suit, filed March 15 in Florida Middle District Court, alleges that the plaintiff was denied proper medical care resulting in paralysis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 5:23-cv-00176, Lyons v. Woods et al.
Health Care
April 29, 2023, 1:49 PM