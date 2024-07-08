Kirkland & Ellis partners Devin S. Anderson and Martin L. Roth have stepped in as defense counsel to Ascension Health in a pending data breach class action. The suit was filed May 24 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in a May 2024 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper, is 2:24-cv-00640, Lyons v. Ascension Health.
Health Care
July 08, 2024, 11:46 AM