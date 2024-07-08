Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Devin S. Anderson and Martin L. Roth have stepped in as defense counsel to Ascension Health in a pending data breach class action. The suit was filed May 24 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in a May 2024 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper, is 2:24-cv-00640, Lyons v. Ascension Health.

Health Care

July 08, 2024, 11:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Charmeny Lyons

Plaintiffs

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

Defendants

Ascension Health

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

Stafford Rosenbaum

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract