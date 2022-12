Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser on Thursday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and International Bank of Commerce to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by J. Gannon Helstowski Law Firm on behalf of Lynda Lyons James and Estate of David C. Lyons. The case is 4:22-cv-04162, Lyons et al v. International Bank of Commerce et al.