Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Forest River Inc. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under Louisiana's redhibition laws, was filed by attorney Christian D. Chesson on behalf of the owners of a 2020 Forest River Cardinal 399FLLE. The case is 2:22-cv-04024, Lyons et al. v. Forest River Inc.

Automotive

October 19, 2022, 6:13 PM