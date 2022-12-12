Who Got The Work

Laura Sack and Michael L. Lynch of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend Paramount Global and Possible Productions Inc. against employment discrimination charges from a former health and safety supervisor for Showtime's reboot of 'Dexter.' The suit was filed Oct. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Hogan & Rossi on behalf of Jennifer Lyon, who alleges that she was subjected to age- and sex-based discrimination, hostile treatment and retaliation as she attempted to manage COVID-19 testing and mitigation protocols. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:22-cv-09229, Lyon v. Paramount Global et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 12, 2022, 10:07 AM