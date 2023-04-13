New Suit - ERISA

The University of Chicago was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed retirement benefits, was filed by DeBofsky Law on behalf of Nancy Lyon Havlik, Alice T. Lyon and Ross T. Lyon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02342, Havlik et al. v. University of Chicago et al.

April 13, 2023, 8:11 PM

Alice T Lyon

Nancy Lyon Havlik

Ross T. Lyon, Individually and as Trustees of the Edward S. Lyon Trust

Debofsky, Sherman & Casciari, P.C.

University Of Chicago

TIAA (f/k/a Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America College Retirement Equities Fund)

University of Chicago Contributory Retirement Plan

University of Chicago Supplemental Retirement Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations