New Suit - ERISA
The University of Chicago was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed retirement benefits, was filed by DeBofsky Law on behalf of Nancy Lyon Havlik, Alice T. Lyon and Ross T. Lyon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02342, Havlik et al. v. University of Chicago et al.
Education
April 13, 2023, 8:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alice T Lyon
- Nancy Lyon Havlik
- Ross T. Lyon, Individually and as Trustees of the Edward S. Lyon Trust
Plaintiffs
- Debofsky, Sherman & Casciari, P.C.
defendants
- University Of Chicago
- TIAA (f/k/a Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America College Retirement Equities Fund)
- University of Chicago Contributory Retirement Plan
- University of Chicago Supplemental Retirement Plan
nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations