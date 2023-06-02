Who Got The Work

Amazon.com has turned to attorney Nancy E. Wolff of Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard to fight a pending copyright infringement lawsuit in connection with the distribution and sale of Tracy Wolff's 'Crave' series books. The case, filed April 18 in California Central District Court by Doniger / Burroughs and Reeder McCreary LLP on behalf of Lynne Freeman, contends that the series is very similar to Freeman's paranormal fantasy manuscript titled 'Blue Moon Rising' but later renamed 'Masqued.' According to the suit, before the 'Crave' series was created, Freeman's manuscript was given to an editorial director who worked for the series publisher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 2:23-cv-02917, Lynne Freeman v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 6:33 AM

