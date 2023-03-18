Who Got The Work

Kirsten Small of Nexsen Pruet and other counsel have stepped in to represent Liberty Healthshare, founder Daniel J. Beers, Chairman of the Board Don Brewer and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The lawsuit, filed Feb. 1 in South Carolina District Court, takes aim at Liberty Healthshare and its top officers and directors for allegedly misrepresenting Liberty Healthshare as an insurance company and writing and selling illegal insurance contracts. The lawsuit, filed by Knie & Shealy, seeks a declaration as to whether Liberty is a health care sharing ministry under the Affordable Care Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain, is 7:23-cv-00442, Lynn v. Beers et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicki Lynn

Plaintiffs

Knie And Shealy

defendants

Brandon Fabris

Brian Basik

Cost Sharing Solutions LLC

Dale E Bellis

Daniel Beers, Jr

Daniel J Beers

Don Brewer

Dorsey Morrow

Douglas D Behrens

Druzilla J Abel

Durlin Beachy

Everett Yoder

Gospel Light Mennonite Church Medical Aid Plan

Joseph Gingerich

Larry Foster

MedicalCost Savings Solution Ltd, The

National Coalition of Health Care Sharing Ministries

Phyllis Ingram

Robert Klinestiver

Ronald Beers

Ryan Mast

Savnet International LLC

Scot Burris

Stephen Doukas

Thomas Fabris

defendant counsels

Perez And Morris LLC

Speed Seta Martin Trivett And Stubley

Keibler Law Group LLC

Anthony Law Firm

Mills Mills Fiely And Lucas LLC

Nexsen Pruet

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract