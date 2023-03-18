Kirsten Small of Nexsen Pruet and other counsel have stepped in to represent Liberty Healthshare, founder Daniel J. Beers, Chairman of the Board Don Brewer and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The lawsuit, filed Feb. 1 in South Carolina District Court, takes aim at Liberty Healthshare and its top officers and directors for allegedly misrepresenting Liberty Healthshare as an insurance company and writing and selling illegal insurance contracts. The lawsuit, filed by Knie & Shealy, seeks a declaration as to whether Liberty is a health care sharing ministry under the Affordable Care Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain, is 7:23-cv-00442, Lynn v. Beers et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
March 18, 2023, 1:52 PM