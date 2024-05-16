Lynn Pinker, Carter Arnett Stop 31 Cities Suit Against Disne...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court this week denied a petition from 31 cities seeking to delay a final judgment dismissing franchise fees from Disney Platform Distribution Inc., Hulu LLC and Netflix Inc. Dallas and 30 other cities banded together to file suit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging they should be considered video service providers that are required to obtain state certificates of franchise authority from the Public Utility Commission of Texas and pay the commensurate 5% fee owed each municipality.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 16, 2024, 4:33 PM

