Who Got The Work

David D. Werner of Fennemore Craig has entered an appearance for Loma Linda University Health in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed May 1 in California Central District Court by Hammoud Law on behalf of Eddie Hobbs and Lynn Hobbs. Co-defendant Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, is represented by Epstein Becker & Green. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, is 5:23-cv-00776, Lynn Hobbs et al v. Progressive Management Systems et al.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 10:55 AM

