Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Chartwell Law Offices on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Tropical Storm Zeta, was filed pro se by Angie Lynn and Herbert Lynn Jr. The case is 1:22-cv-04692, Lynn et al v. Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 4:44 AM